Elton John Ending Las Vegas Residency in 2018

Sir Elton John attends the World Premiere of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" at Odeon Leicester Square on September 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elton John will be pushing back from his piano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for the last time next year.

John’s last performance of his show “The Million Dollar Piano” will be on May 19, 2018, after more than 200 shows. It is John’s second residency at Caesars Palace. His “The Red Piano” shows ran from 2004 through 2009.

Tickets for the final block of performances will go on sale on Oct. 22.

Earlier this year, the 70-year-old had to cancel several shows at The Colosseum at Caesars because of a bacterial infection he contracted during a South American tour.

The Caesars show is named after John’s piano, which has dozens of LED video screens that display images while the singer performs some of his biggest hits.

