District Attorney Wolfson To Announce Bid For Re-Election

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Steve Wolfson will announce his candidacy for re-election to his position as the Clark County District Attorney. The announcement will take place on Tuesday, October 17, at 11:15 a.m. at the Smith Center Courtyard, 361 Symphony Park.

D.A. Wolfson will be joined by the event hosts Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Senator Ruben Kihuen, Former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, Nevada Speaker of the Assembly Jason Frierson, Joseph W. Brown, Former Nevada Speaker of the Assembly Barbara Buckley and Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton. The Honorable Judge Jackie Glass (Ret.) will emcee the event.

This will be District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s first public speech since the horrific shootings on October 1. “I could not be more proud of the people of our community in the aftermath of the events of October 1. This is our finest hour and it’s my greatest honor to serve as your DA,” Wolfson said. “I have made it clear that my number one priority as the Clark County District Attorney is public safety. What happened here on October 1 can never happen again. I will use the resources of my office to do everything necessary to avoid another similar tragedy,” he added.

D.A. Wolfson runs an office of more than 700 employees with four different divisions and a budge of $65 million, including 170 attorneys, and they handle nearly 100,000 cases annually. He is also a Past President of the Nevada District Attorney’s Association.