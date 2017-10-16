LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Crosses Honoring Shooting Victims Moving To Museum

Filed Under: Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, Clark County Museum, Las Vegas Strip, Massacre, Memorial, shooting, Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas Sign
A woman pauses while looking at some of the 58 white crosses for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting, on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, October 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials have announced that the crosses memorializing those who died in the Las Vegas Strip shooting will be moved to the Clark County Museum.

KXNT-AM reports that the crosses are currently on display at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. They will be moved to the museum on Nov. 12.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said the crosses serve as a way for people to converge and reflect on the Oct. 1 shooting, which left 58 people dead, plus the shooter.

The museum is also collecting tributes left in public rights of way so that they can be preserved and catalogued.

Those tributes will be display at the museum at an appropriate time.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen