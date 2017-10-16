CCSD Celebrates Record High Graduation Rate

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County School District’s (CCSD) preliminary graduation rate for the Class of 2017 is a record high of 82.71 percent, according to data compiled by the Nevada Department of Education.

“Our students, staff, parents and community have worked incredibly hard for this graduation rate increase over the course of many years,” said Board of School Trustees President Deanna L. Wright. “Educating our students is a community effort. It takes all of us to increase achievement, and I am grateful for what we have accomplished together,” Wright said.

CCSD continues to make progress in improving its graduation rate. During the past seven years, the graduation rate has gone from 59.34 percent in 2011 to 82.71 percent in 2017. The increase in the graduation rate is also reflected in the number of graduates, as the Class of 2017 was CCSD’s largest ever, with 20,030 graduates.

“We set a goal to obtain a graduation rate of 82 percent by 2018-19, I could not be more proud that we reached our target, and did so one year earlier than projected,” said Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky. “We still have a lot of work to do and we must remain focused on continuing to reach all of the goals outlined in the district’s Pledge of Achievement to increase student achievement and ensure all students graduate college or career ready,” Skorkowsky said.

The superintendent expressed his appreciation for those that contributed to the success in raising the graduation rate.

“I am so proud of the work that is done in our schools every day, and the graduation rate is evidence of the success of our educator’s throughout CCSD,” said Skorkowsky.

Credit for the increase in the graduation rate is attributed to several factors, according to Chief Academic Officer Dr. Mike Barton.

“Our teach and other staff are implementing additional strategies to develop relationships with students to provide more individualized education,” said Barton. “We have seen how students thrive when adults on campus are checking in on their continuous improvement,” Dr. Barton said.

Dr. Barton also thanked CCSD’s many community partners for their support in increasing the graduation rate.

“WE have many partners such as Communities in School, Jobs for America’s Graduates and Gear Up that play a crucial role in providing support for our students inside and outside of schools,” said Barton.

To learn more about Clark County School District, visit ccsd.net.