Brother of Slain Pennsylvania Man Describes Vegas Shooting

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The wife of a Pennsylvania man shot at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas stayed by his side while gunfire continued until she was sure he had died, the man’s brother said Monday.

Bill Wolfe Jr.’s brother, Scott Wolfe, said Robyn Wolfe eventually made “the hardest decision of her life,” leaving her husband so she could seek safety.

He said “she had held him for a period of time until such time she was certain her husband had passed.”

She eventually followed the advice of others to “vacate the area and run,” said Scott Wolfe, a Shippensburg police officer.

Bill Wolfe and 57 others were killed two weeks ago, when a gunman opened fire on a country music concert from an upper-floor suite at a nearby casino hotel. More than 500 people were wounded, and the gunman killed himself.

Scott Wolfe said believes his brother was among the first killed, and that he died within minutes.

Bill and Robyn Wolfe were in Las Vegas to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary with friends. A few days earlier, Bill Wolfe had shaken hands with one of his favorite singers, Eric Church, as Church left the stage.

Bill Wolfe, 42, was a project manager for an engineering company and lived in Shippensburg, where he coached youth baseball and wrestling. His survivors include two sons, ages 11 and 14.

Robyn Wolfe’s “biggest concern right now is being with her boys, picking up the pieces and moving on,” Scott Wolfe said.

He described Bill Wolfe as a devoted and loving father, husband and friend who enjoyed hunting and camping with his sons.