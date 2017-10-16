LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Baby, 1, Killed in Vegas Hit and Run

Filed Under: hit and run, Las Vegas news, baby killed, Sphinx Way
Photo by Eric Kayne/Getty Images
File photo of ambulance. (Photo by Eric Kayne/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A one-year-old boy was killed after walking into the street in front of a Las Vegas apartment complex and being struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop following the collision, according to authorities.

The boy was hit in front of the complex on the 4700 block of Sphinx Way near Nellis Air Force base in northern Las Vegas just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators said evidence as well as witness statements indicated the baby in the street when a blue, four-door vehicle struck the child and fled the scene without stopping.

The baby was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The boy’s death is the 110th traffic-related fatality investigated by LVMPD officers in 2017.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-8189.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen