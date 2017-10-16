Baby, 1, Killed in Vegas Hit and Run

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A one-year-old boy was killed after walking into the street in front of a Las Vegas apartment complex and being struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop following the collision, according to authorities.
The boy was hit in front of the complex on the 4700 block of Sphinx Way near Nellis Air Force base in northern Las Vegas just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators said evidence as well as witness statements indicated the baby in the street when a blue, four-door vehicle struck the child and fled the scene without stopping.
The baby was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The boy’s death is the 110th traffic-related fatality investigated by LVMPD officers in 2017.
Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-8189.