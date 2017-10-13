LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Vegas Authorities Stand By Shooting Timeline

Filed Under: Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, stephen paddock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say they stand by their timeline of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, which has been disputed by the hotel where the gunman opened fire.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Friday that Stephen Paddock rained down bullets on a concert crowd starting at 10:05 p.m. Oct. 1. He has said that six minutes earlier, Paddock sprayed 200 rounds from his Mandalay Bay room into the hallway, hitting a security guard in the leg.

That timeline released earlier this week differed from a week ago, when authorities said the guard was shot after Paddock opened fire on the crowd.

The changes led to questions about why police and hotel security weren’t able to stop Paddock sooner.

Lombardo pushed back against criticism over the timeline, saying he was “absolutely offended” over any suggestion that authorities bungled the response.

Mandalay Bay officials have disputed whether six minutes actually passed between the first gunfire in the hallway and the start of the concert rampage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen