Gear Up For More Construction Starting Next Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will make nightly bridge repairs along north bound U.S. Highway 95 between Wyoming Avenue and Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas from October 16 through October 19, resulting in the following restrictions:

MONDAY-TUESDAY

NDOT will close the outside (number three) lane along north bound U.S. Highway 95 between Wyoming Avenue and Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas from 9 p.m., October 16, until 4 a.m., October 17.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

NDOT will close the inside (number one and two) lanes along north bound U.S. Highway 95 between Wyoming Avenue and Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas from 9 p.m., October 17, until 4 a.m., October 18.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

NDOT will close the outside (number three) lane along north bound U.S. Highway 95 between Mojave Road and Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas from 9 p.m., October 19, until 4 a.m., October 19.

Drivers should always use caution when travelling through any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

