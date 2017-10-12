Personal Items From All Areas Of 1 October Now Available

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The FBI Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and Clark County have announced that personal effects or belongings from all areas of the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert venue site in Las Vegas are now available for distribution to those who lost their personal stuff at the 1 October incident.

On Thursday, personal effects recovered from Areas A, B, C, D, E and F of the venue have been cleared for release and are available at the Family Assistance Center located in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road. The center, which is best accessed off Sierra Vista Drive by Swenson Street, is a safe haven and resource center for anyone who was at the concert or was affected by the shooting. The center is not open to the media. On site services available include crisis counseling, spiritual care, travel and transportation, lodging, legal services, on site child care, health care assistance, Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle services, and other help. Anyone who has questions about available services can call 702-4455-AIDE (2433) or 1-833-299-AIDE (2433).

The process of releasing personal effects to people who lost belongings at the concert venue is being managed by the FBI’s Victim Services Division. An online questionnaire is available on the FBI’s website for concert attendees to fill out to describe personal belongings left behind. The questionnaire is located at http://www.fbi.gov/lvmusicfestivalshooting via the FBI’s resource site for Victim Assistance Services. People can also email inquiries to the FBI’s Victim Services Division at LVFestivalAssist@fbi.gov.

As areas of the concert venue have been cleared for release by crime scene investigators, personal effects have been transported to the Family Assistance Center and made available to be reclaimed by owners. The FBI has created a detailed venue map to manage the scene and property distribution process according of sections listed on the map. Personal effects from Areas A, B, C, D, E and F on the map are now available for retrieval at the Family Assistance Center between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. The map is posted at the FBI’s resource site for Victim Assistance Services. The map is also posted on Clark County’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov and Metro’s website at http://www.lvmpd.com. Clark County Television worked with the FBI to create an instructional video to help illustrate the process. The video is posted on Clark County’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages @ClarkCountyNV.