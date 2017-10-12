Metro Investigates 19th OIS This Year

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On October 11, 2017 around 7:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Moonlight Drive (near Tenaya Way and Tropical Pkwy.) to help a person retrieving property. Responding officers were advised that a domestic disturbance had happened the day before where a man had threatened violence against police. Information was further provided that there was probable cause to arrest the man for felony domestic related charges.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man through a Ring doorbell. The man was very confrontational and threatened violence against police. Additional officers arrived at the residence and confirmed the man was not present at the home. Officers remained on scene while the female retrieved her property.

At around 8:30 p.m., the man arrived at the residence in a pickup truck and slammed it into the rear end of an unoccupied marked patrol car. He then started towards the front door of the home armed with a handgun. The suspect charged the officers shouting and raised the handgun. One officer fired his gun several times hitting the suspect. The suspect was given immediate aid and then taken to the UMC Trauma Center where he is listed in stable condition.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was armed with a pellet gun.

This is the 19th officer involved shooting of 2017. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours.