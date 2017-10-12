K-9 Trials Show Which Dog Has The Teeth To Stop Crime

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The non profit organization “Friends for Las Vegas Police K-9” and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will host the 28th annual LVMPD Police K-9 Trials this weekend at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Arena.
K-9 teams from across the United States will attend the event. Saturday various teams will compete in the narcotics and explosives detection competition. This portion of the trial is held in various off-site locations throughout the valley and is closed to the public.
Sunday’s events are open to the public and admission is free. Teams will showcase their abilities to perform obedience, tactical obedience and agility exercises, as well as the crowd pleasing suspect apprehension and handler protection scenarios.
The public portion of the event begins at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2017 in the Orleans Arena. The obedience, agility and tactical obedience phases of the competition are expected to conclude at around noon, with the suspect apprehension and handler protection scenarios beginning shortly thereafter.
The trial is expected to wrap up around 5:00 p.m. with the presentation of trophies for individual competition categories, as well as the prestigious “Top Agency” and “Top Dog” awards.