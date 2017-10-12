LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

K-9 Trials Show Which Dog Has The Teeth To Stop Crime

Filed Under: Competition, Friends for Las Vegas Police K-9, K-9, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), orleans arena, United States
A municipal policeman and his dog stand guard as they wait for the visit of French President Nicolas Sarkozy on February 3, 2011, in Orleans, center France, during a visit focused on crime prevention and national security. AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)
File photo of a policeman and his dog. (credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The non profit organization “Friends for Las Vegas Police K-9” and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will host the 28th annual LVMPD Police K-9 Trials this weekend at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Arena.

K-9 teams from across the United States will attend the event. Saturday various teams will compete in the narcotics and explosives detection competition. This portion of the trial is held in various off-site locations throughout the valley and is closed to the public.

Sunday’s events are open to the public and admission is free. Teams will showcase their abilities to perform obedience, tactical obedience and agility exercises, as well as the crowd pleasing suspect apprehension and handler protection scenarios.

The public portion of the event begins at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2017 in the Orleans Arena. The obedience, agility and tactical obedience phases of the competition are expected to conclude at around noon, with the suspect apprehension and handler protection scenarios beginning shortly thereafter.

The trial is expected to wrap up around 5:00 p.m. with the presentation of trophies for individual competition categories, as well as the prestigious “Top Agency” and “Top Dog” awards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen