Youth Soccer Tournament Could Pump $16 Million Into Local Economy

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Everyone is invited to watch more than 500 youth soccer teams from 14 U.S. states, Canada, Haiti and Mexico compete in the 18th annual Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup International Soccer Tournament October 27-29. The platinum ranked tournament will be based at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, with games at many fields throughout the city. Roger Tabor, president of the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club, estimates the event will bring $16 million into the local economy.

Teams of boys and girls ages 8 to 15 will compete between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, October 27; between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 28; and between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 29. Gold and silver levels are offered for boys and girls, with each team guaranteed three games. Friday games will include primarily local teams playing at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex. Admission to games is free all weekend. Spectators should bring their own seating, as thousands are expected to attend and participate; carpooling is encouraged as parking lots will fill up quickly.

“This wonderful tournament brings millions of dollars into our local economy every year,” said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “Youth from across North America get to travel to our great city and play the sport they love. I invite all Las Vegans to share in the fun and see these marvelous young athletes compete,” said Goodman.

The tournament will take place at the following fields:

*Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, 7353 Eugene Ave. (tournament headquarters)

*Buckskin Basin Park, 7350 Bucksin Ave.

*All-American Park, 1551 S. Buffalo Drive

*Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex, 7901 W. Washington Ave.

*Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive

*Cragin Park, 984 Hinson St.

*Ed Fountain Park, 1400 N. Decatur Blvd.

*Las Vegas Sports Park, 1400 N. Rampart Blvd.

Members of first and second place teams will receive individual medals in each age division, and a trophy will be awarded to all first place teams. Championship games will begin at approximately noon Sunday at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, 1 p.m. at Buckskin Basin Park and 1:30 p.m. at All American Park. Awards will first be presented at approximately 1 p.m. a the stage at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex and continue until about 4:30 p.m. The event is co-hosted by the city of Las Vegas and the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club.

For more information go online to http://www.lvmayorscup.com, or email info@lvmayorscup.com.