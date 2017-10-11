LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Ryan: Bump Stocks Should Be Addressed By Regulation

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) attends a press conference with members of the House Republican leadership October 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Ryan answered a range of questions during the press conference including questions related to disaster recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says bump stocks — devices that can effectively turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons — should be addressed through a regulatory change.

The devices have drawn attention because they were found among the arsenal of the killer in the Las Vegas massacre.

Legislation has been introduced in the House and Senate to ban their use. But Ryan says addressing the issue by regulation instead would be “the smartest, quickest fix.”

He also questioned why the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives approved the use of bump stocks in the first place. That happened under the Obama administration.

Bump stocks can fit onto semi-automatic rifles and allow them to fire much more quickly, mimicking fire from fully automatic weapons — which are illegal.

