Police Car, Gun, Badge Stolen in Home Burglary

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Authorities were searching for a crook who made off with an unmarked Las Vegas police vehicle during a home burglary with a gun, badge, Taser and full police uniform and credentials inside, investigators said.
The car was taken from the garage of a home near South Pavilion Center and Alta drives between 3:45 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The vehicle belonged to a department employee and had a host of department equipment stored inside, including a 9mm black handgun, a police radio, a tactical vest with police insignia, a police identification card, a LVMPD police badge, a yellow police jacket, a Taser and tan patrol uniform.
The white 2007 Nissan Maxima with the Nevada license plate number 003UHM was also equipped with police lights and a siren.
Authorities are warning anyone who may be stopped by an unmarked police car to request the officer show picture ID or call 911 to verify the officer’s identity. Police also recommend anyone pulled over stop in a populated or well-lit area. Drivers may also ask the officer to have a marked unit respond to the scene.
Anyone with information about the crime or the whereabouts of the vehicle or the equipment was asked to call 911 immediately.