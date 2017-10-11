Metro Police Car Stolen During Home Burglary

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On October 9, 2017 between the hours of 3:45 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. an LVMPD unmarked car was taken from a garage during a residential burglary. This happened in the area of South Pavilion Center Drive and Alta Drive.

The car was operated by a department employee who had department equipment stored in the car. The equipment included a 9mm black handgun, police radio, tactical vest with police insignia, police identification card, LVMPD police badge, yellow police jacket, electronic control device (Taser), and tan patrol uniform.

The stolen car is a white 2007 Nissan Maxima with Nevada license plate 003UHM. This vehicle is equipped with police lights and siren.

Metro wants everyone to keep in mind that if you’re stopped by an unmarked police car and you question the authenticity of the officer:

*Call 911 and verify the legitimacy of the officer

*Request the officer show picture identification

*Pull over in a populated area, such as a parking lot

*Continue on to a well lit area if the stop happens at night

*Ask the officer to request a marked unit respond

If you see the above described car call 911 immediately. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at http://www.crimestoppersofnv.com.