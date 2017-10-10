LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Vegas Shooting Victim Remembered in Tennessee as Hero

Filed Under: Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, Sonny Melton
Melton, a registered nurse at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tenn., grabbed his wife Heather and started running when he was shot in the back. Heather, an orthopedic surgeon, survived the attack and told reporters that her husband saved her life.

BIG SANDY, Tenn. (AP) — A registered nurse who died protecting his wife during the Las Vegas shooting massacre is being remembered in Tennessee.

At the funeral Tuesday for Sonny Melton, Kris Gulish said his brother-in-law was a hero. He called him a country boy from small town, U.S.A., who touched the entire nation simply by being himself.

Melton was humble, knew everybody, and was known for his grin, Gulish said.

The last act of the 29-year-old nurse was to shield his wife, orthopedic surgeon Heather Melton.

Dr. Melton spoke at the funeral to introduce country singer Daniel Bonte, who carried Sonny Melton to a truck, performed CPR on him on the way to the hospital and stayed with her after he was pronounced dead.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen