LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Islamic Relief Donates Thousands For Shooting Victims

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: Police officers stand by as medical personnel tend to a person on Tropicana Ave. near Las Vegas Boulevard after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A group based out of Virginia called Islamic Relief USA will donate $10,000 to a fund to help the families of the victims of the mass shooting last week near the strip.

The October 1 shooting killed nearly 60 people and injured more than 500 people.

“Words cannot explain the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that took place last Sunday at an outdoor event,” said Sharif Aly, interim CEO at Islamic Relief USA. “The pain runs very deep. Islamic Relief USA’s thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the victims’ families. We also want to help in the healing process, supporting those who were physically or emotionally impacted by this horrific attack,” Aly said.

The donation will go to the Islamic Foundation of Nevada, which is in charge of disbursing the funds. The money will go to pay for medical bills and funeral expenses, among other things.

