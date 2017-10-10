LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Funeral Set for Security Guard in Vegas Shooting

Silva, a graduate of Las Vegas High School who turned 21 in August, started working in security for Contemporary Services Corporation in 2014. Silva drew a post at the front of the festival stage Sunday night as the shooting started as was among the first to help concertgoers flee the scene.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas security guard who was shot in the head while helping concert-goers flee the recent mass shooting will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Officials say services are planned for 21-year-old Erick Silva this week.

Jay Purves, the vice president of Contemporary Services Corporation’s Las Vegas branch, said the funeral for his employee will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas.

Silva was shot while helping people climb over a barricade.

He was among the 58 people killed Oct. 1 by Stephen Paddock, who was perched in a casino hotel tower when he unleashed more than 1,000 bullets onto a crowd of country music fans below at an outdoor festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

