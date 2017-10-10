Fire Near Strip Shoots Large Columns Of Smoke

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you saw that massive plume of smoke on Monday just before 6 p.m. you’re not alone. Now we know what it was.
Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters responded to a large pile of fiberglass pipes on fire behind a contractor business at 3230 W. Desert Inn Road (at I-15) at 5:48 p.m. Monday.
The pipes, which are put underground for culvert pipes, varied in size, some more than six feet in diameter. The burning fiberglass produced a very large column of thick black smoke which could be seen from anywhere in the valley. Firefighters had the fire under control in less than ten minutes.
The pipes were located in a yard, far from any warehouses. No buildings sustained any damage from the fire.
The contractor who owned the pipes estimated their wortth at $50,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The contractor told fire investigators that homeless people have been staying inside the pipes.
There were no injuries reported.