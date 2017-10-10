LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Fire Near Strip Shoots Large Columns Of Smoke

Filed Under: clark county firefighters, Fire, Las Vegas firefighters, Monday
Flames; Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you saw that massive plume of smoke on Monday just before 6 p.m. you’re not alone. Now we know what it was.

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters responded to a large pile of fiberglass pipes on fire behind a contractor business at 3230 W. Desert Inn Road (at I-15) at 5:48 p.m. Monday.

The pipes, which are put underground for culvert pipes, varied in size, some more than six feet in diameter. The burning fiberglass produced a very large column of thick black smoke which could be seen from anywhere in the valley. Firefighters had the fire under control in less than ten minutes.

The pipes were located in a yard, far from any warehouses. No buildings sustained any damage from the fire.

The contractor who owned the pipes estimated their wortth at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The contractor told fire investigators that homeless people have been staying inside the pipes.

There were no injuries reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen