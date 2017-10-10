Child Trafficking Awareness Walk Scheduled For Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Mayor’s Faith Initiative is partnering with Be A Voice, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) and other local sponsors to host the One Mile Walk For The Sake Of Our City. The event is Saturday, October 14, beginning at 9 a.m. at Gary Reese Freedom Park, located at 850 N. Mojave Road. It’s free and open to the public. The walk route will be around the perimeter of the park.

This is the second annual walk and event is designed to help bring awareness to the issue of child trafficking. Other co sponsors of the event include the Nevada Black Police Association, Lutheran Episcopal Advocacy In Nevada and City Wide Unity Prayer.

Participants will be asking me to “be the miracle” to end the exploitation and trafficking of children. Along with the walk there will be training and educational time focusing on trafficking, domestic violence and self defense. For more information, call 702-374-4911.