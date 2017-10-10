Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix In Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall

The warm spice of something pumpkin lets the world know that fall has arrived in Southern Nevada. Whether it is sweet or savory and included in a main entrée, snack, dessert or beverage; pumpkin flavors are versatile and delectable. Indulge in all food and drink featuring pumpkin at these places in Las Vegas and satisfy that pumpkin fix.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

Wynn Las Vegas

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 770-7375

www.wynnlasvegas.com

At La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, Chef Billy DeMarco has added two new pumpkin inspired items to the menu. The cavatelli pasta is made with pumpkin cream and topped with Brussels sprouts and sage. To be served exclusively during the month of October, the pumpkin flatbread is featured topped with pumpkin purée, arugula, aged goat cheese and crispy prosciutto. These items can be paired with artisanal draught beers or a glass from its wine list. Enjoy the pumpkin items in its front bar, dining room, or patio overlooking the landscaped Wynn resort pool and gardens.

Donut Mania

4460 S. Durango Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89147

(702) 227-6264

www.donutmanialv.com

A family-owned business for over 30 years; Brett Raymer of Animal Planet’s hit TV show “Tanked” and his partner Trisha Chamberlain recently purchased Donut Mania. The donut shops now serve over 50 varieties of donuts including the classics and gourmet as well as fritters and cinnamon swirls. For the fall season, pumpkin chiffon and pumpkin cheesecake has been added to the menu. The shop rotates flavors daily and adds new ones. Both locations have been upgraded with plenty of free parking.

Phoenix

Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino

300 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

(702) 579-1288

www.luckydragonlv.com

Lucky Dragon’s high-end restaurant Phoenix specializes in modern Asian fare, and has several luxurious pumpkin dishes on its dinner menu. Menu choices include Braised Beef in a Pumpkin Bowl and Supreme Seafood & Tofu in Pumpkin Sauce. Phoenix features cutting-edge culinary trends representing modern Asia. The dining room offers 60 seats along with a private balcony and complimentary parking.

Elysian Great Pumpkin Roadshow

Tuscany Suites & Casino

255 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas NV 89169

(702) 893-8933

www.tuscanylv.com

Date: October 13, 2017, 6 to 9 p.m.

The Tuscany Suites & Casino will hold the Elysian Brewing’s Great Pumpkin Roadshow featuring over 25 seasonal and local pumpkin beers. The inaugural event will be held poolside and will also offer food and live entertainment. Beer to be featured includes eight limited release Elysian brews including a special beer-filled pumpkin firkin to be tapped during the event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. This is a ticketed event and complimentary parking is available.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

The Venetian Las Vegas

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 297-6541

www.venetian.com

It is that time of year when the Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian Las Vegas brings back its Mason Jar Pumpkin Shake house made with pumpkin pie and vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel. This rich decadent drink is the reason to celebrate fall. Its menu features a modern take on Southern comfort food offering delectable choices for brunch and dinner. Complimentary parking is available.

