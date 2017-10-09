Las Vegas Recognizes First Ever Indigenous Peoples’ Day

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Community members, elected officials, tribal members and many more Nevadans gathered at UNLV Monday to celebrate Las Vegas’ first ever Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day at UNLV, led by the Native American Student Association, gathered at the UNLV Student Union Building to educated the students and community about what they called “the true history of Christopher Columbus” and recognize the indigenous peoples of Southern Nevada affected by colonization.
Organizers said recognizing the past and showing solidarity with indigenous peoples is an act of healing, and moving forward. Speakers at the campus event, including Nevada Congressman Ruben Kihuen, were on hand to discuss the history, cultural leaders and resilience of native Americans, showcased by bird dancers, bird singers, pow wow dancers, Aztec dancers and drummers from the pow wow circle.