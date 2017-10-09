It’s Fire Prevention Week And 75th Anniversary For LVFR

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas Fire and Rescue will be participating in a number of events during National Fire Prevention Week (October 8-14) this week. This year’s National Fire Prevention Week theme is “Every Second Counts-Plan Two Ways Out.”

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue will be holding a major event next weekend to promote fire prevention and to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. An open house will be held at the main fire station, Fire Station One at 500 N. Casino Center Blvd. on Sunday, October 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A number of exhibits, demonstrations, displays and tours will be conducted during open house.

The history of National Fire Prevention Week has its roots from in the Great Chicago Fire, which happened on October 9, 1871. The fire burned for 27 hours, killed more than 250 people, left more than 100,000 people homeless and destroyed nearly 18,000 buildings. Although the exact cause of the fire has never been determined, one popular legend blames Mrs. Catherine O’Leary’s cow for the blaze after it kicked over a lantern and started a barn on fire. Regardless of how the fire began, it nearly destroyed Chicago. Firefighters and equipment from as far as St. Louis and New York City responded to the fire.

In 1911, on the 40th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, fire officials from across the country sponsored the first National Fire Prevention Day, advocating an annual observance about fire safety and education. In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first National Fire Prevention Day proclamation and since 1922, National Fire Prevention Week has been observed Sunday through Saturday of the week of October 9. In addition, the president has proclaimed a National Fire Prevention Week every year since 1925. It’s the longest-running public awareness campaign in the United States.