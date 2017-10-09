Henderson Observes Cyber Security Awareness Month

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – When we think October most of us think about Halloween. In Henderson though, officials there are thinking about safety on the internet.

The City of Henderson is observing National Cyber Security Awareness Month in October by hosting “How to Be a Good Digital Parent,” a free workshop featuring presentations and tips from the city’s Department of Information Technology and Henderson Police Department.

Children and teens face unique cyber security threats and it’s important that parents are confident in their understanding of digital devices, apps, games, and their ability to help guide their children at every age to ensure a positive experience online. The workshop takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 18 at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Pkwy. Topics include parental controls; social media content, contact and conduct; digital footprints; managing kids’ online gaming; and setting ground rules.

“Children are spending more time online than ever before. There are great advantages to using technology but there are also risks,” said City of Henderson Chief Information Officer Laura Fucci, director of the city’s Department of Information Technology. “We must all learn to protect our information online and to help guide our children while they are immersed in their devices,” Fucci said.

National Cyber Security Awareness Month is an opportunity to learn about the importance of cyber security and to equip people with the tools and resources they need to stay safe. As a partner in the Department of Homeland Security’s Stop.Think.Connect. campaign, the city is committed to promoting online safety for everyone.

Each week in October is dedicated to a timely cyber security topic:

*Week 1: October 2-6 STOP.THINK.CONNECT: Simple Steps to Online Safety

*Week 2: October 9-13 Cybersecurity in the Workplace Is Everyone’s Business

*Week 3: October 16-20 Today’s Predictions for Tomorrow’s Internet

*Week 4: October 23-27 The Internet Wants You: Consider a Career in Cyber Security

*Week 5: October 30-31 Protecting Critical Infrastructure From Cyber Threats

For more information about the workshop and resources to stay safer online, visit cityofhenderson.com/cyber.