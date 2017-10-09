LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Gunman’s Brother Arrives in Vegas For Interviews

Filed Under: Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, stephen paddock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The brother of a man who killed dozens of people at a Las Vegas country music festival is in town to help investigators figure out the shooter’s motives and to retrieve the body.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Eric Paddock arrived in town Saturday for hours of interviews with FBI agents, a police detective, a profiler and a psychologist.

Eric Paddock would not talk to The Associated Press by phone and declined by text message.

Stephen Paddock opened fire Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds. Authorities so far have struggled to find a motive.

Eric Paddock of Florida says he wants to help investigators get into his brother’s mindset. He said that he’ll retrieve his brother’s body and have it cremated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen