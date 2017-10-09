LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Anti-Drone Protesters Rally at Creech Air Force Base

Filed Under: Creech Air Force Base, drones, Indian Springs, Las Vegas news, Nevada news
(Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anti-drone activists are protesting at an Air Force Base 40 miles north of Las Vegas where two demonstrators were arrested for blocking an entrance gate last week.

Codepink and Veterans for Peace are among the groups that gathered again Monday at the entrance to Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs to protest the use of unmanned aircraft in military actions.

Veterans for Peace spokesman Toby Blome of California says thousands of innocent children have been killed by drone warfare.

Blome and JoAnn Lingle of Indiana were arrested at the base on Friday, the 16th anniversary of the war on Afghanistan.
The U.S. military first used assassin drones there in 2001.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen