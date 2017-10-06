LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Wisconsin Democrat References Vegas Shooting in Fundraising Email

Filed Under: Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, Tom Palzewicz, Wisconsin congressional candidate
Man's hand down the ballot against the American flag; Photo courtesy Thinkstock

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for Congress in Wisconsin is using the mass shooting in Las Vegas in an email that also solicits for donations.

Tom Palzewicz, of Brookfield, is running for Congress in the 5th District, challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.

In an email sent Thursday, Palzewicz references both the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 dead and two shootings in his Wisconsin congressional district. Palzewicz voices his support for tighter gun control laws and criticizes Sensenbrenner.

There’s a button at the bottom of the email recipients can click to make a donation to Palzewicz’s campaign.

Palzewicz’s spokeswoman Mary McCarthy says the button was part of a routine email template. She says in a typical fundraising email the recipient would be asked multiple times to donate, something this one did not do.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen