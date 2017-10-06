Telephone Line Opened To Assist Shooting Victims

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Clark County will activate a Family Assistance Center call center to serve as a referral resource for victims and their family members of Sunday’s mass shooting incident. Local callers should dial (702) 455-AIDE (2433); out-of-state callers should dial 1-833-299-AIDE (2433).

The call center will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including this weekend, and will be staffed by County employees, volunteers from the Community Emergency Response Team, the Medical Reserve Corp., and other organizations. Victims and their family members can call the help line to get answers to questions and get connected to resources and services they may need, especially callers not located in the Las Vegas Valley who cannot access services directly through the Family Assistance Center. Information also will be shared with Nevada 2-1-1 call takers who are handling local calls to 2-1-1 and (886) 535-5654 for out-of-state callers.

The Family Assistance Center is located at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is best accessed off Sierra Vista Street and Swenson Street. The center is a safe haven location and is not open to the media or general public. The FAC is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Representatives from multiple agencies are working in the center to provide help to victims and family members affected by the incident. Services include lodging, travel and transportation, grief counseling, legal services, on-site child care, filing police reports, documentation and other assistance. When investigation of the crime scene is complete, personal belongings of those who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival will be available for retrieval from the assistance center. The time frame and details about the process are still being determined and will be managed with help from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations Victims Services Division. Other telephone resources to be aware of include:

*Clark County Coroner Family Information Center–a hotline has been established for family members who lost loved ones in the incident. The phone number is: (702) 455-4281. Members of the media and general public are asked NOT to call this number. The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner established the hotline for families affected by the tragedy so they can have direct access to the Coroner’s office. Activities taking place in the Coroner’s office include coordinating with mortuaries to make transportation and funeral plans for decedents and obtaining official death certificates. The office is maintaining expanded office hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for victims’ families.