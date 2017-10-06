Local Hospital Workers Honored In Wake Of Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Hospital workers from University Medical Center (UMC) and Sunrise Hospital were honored for their heroic work in the wake of the devastating Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting Friday morning.
As victims flooded nearby emergency rooms in the wake of the shooting Sunday night, hospital workers heroically answered the call to serve, providing around-the-clock treatment and care for victims. In recognition for saving lives in a time of crisis, SEIU Nevada and UMC paid tribute to the exemplary, selfless work of thousands of employees at UMC and Sunrise Hospital.
Foreign dignitaries, elected leaders and community groups came together to honor hospital workers at the ceremony before kicking off day-long blood drive sponsored by United Blood Services, SEIU Nevada and UMC.
Gunman Stephen Paddock shot and killed 58 people from the 32nd floor of his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay, wounding almost 500 others.