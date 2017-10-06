Henderson Fire And Police Host Safety Expo

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The City of Henderson Fire and Police departments are teaming up to host the Henderson Community Safety Expo 2017. The event includes live demonstrations by emergency personnel, exhibitors and activities for all ages. It’s also held in conjunction with National Night Out, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 14 at the Henderson Fire Training Center, located at 401 Parkson Road. The event is free and open to the public.

The Henderson Community Safety Expo will feature more than 80 exhibitors showcasing products and services that promote personal safety, crime and fire prevention, emergency preparedness, risk reduction, injury prevention and health and wellness. Exhibitors include area law enforcement agencies, fire and rescue agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofit organizations and businesses that deliver health and safety resources to the community.

This year marks the Henderson Fire Department’s 75th anniversary and to celebrate this milestone, the department will give live demonstrations of fire suppression at 11:30 a.m., technical rope rescue at 12:30 p.m. and a condensed version of the Every 15 Minutes program at 2 p.m. Paramedics will also demonstrate hands-only CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator.

Henderson firefighters and police officers will be available to answer questions and demonstrate emergency response equipment, including a fire engine and ambulance rescue, S.W.A.T., patrol vehicles, traffic motorcycles and K-9 unit.

There will be free give-a-ways and activities for all ages, including bounce houses, crime solving games and junior firefighter challenges.

More information about this year’s Henderson Community Safety Expo 2017–National Night Out is available at cityofhenderson.com.