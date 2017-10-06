Gov. Sandoval Issues Week Of Respect Proclamation

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Earlier this week Governor Brian Sandoval issued a proclamation declaring October 3-7 Nevada’s annual Week of Respect, providing an opportunity to support community building and respect in the state’s schools.

Schools and districts across the Silver State have engaged in activities and learning opportunities throughout the week that highlight the importance of safe and respectful learning environments. According to Nevada law, the “Week of Respect” will focus on:

*Methods to prevent, identify and report incidents of bullying and cyber-bullying.

*Methods to improve the school environment in a manner that will facilitate positive human relations among pupils; and

*Methods to facilitate positive human relations among pupils by eliminating the use of bullying and cyber-bullying.

“Watching our students and staff truly embrace the essence of ‘respect’ has been very inspiring,” said Tasha Fuson, Carson High School Principal. “We all need to be reminded once in a while to look outside ourselves and be mindful of how our actions impact others around us. I believe our school community has proven that social and emotional learning really works,” Principal Fuson said.

Wayne Workman, Lyon County School District Superintendent, reflected on the tragedy in Las Vegas.

“During this past week I have had cause to reflect on the many tragedies that have impacted our communities, state, country and even world,” Workman said. “It’s during these times that I’m so grateful for each and every educator and student in this state who rises to help those in need and those who are impacted. Although this has been the Week of Respect, I know that all schools, staff and students in Nevada exemplify this behavior each and every day,” said Workman.

Christy McGill, Nevada Department of Education’s Office for a Safe and Respectful Learning Environment Director, noted that the students in our schools today are the future leaders of our state tomorrow.

“Respect is a crucial component of an equitable education and vital to a healthy democracy,” McGill said. “Our goal is that safe and respectful learning environments will help lay the foundation for a safe and respectful world,” said McGill.

Governor Sandoval’s Proclamation can be found at:

http://gov.nv.gov/News-and-Media/Proclamations/2017/Week-of-Respect-in-Nevada/.