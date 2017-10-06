LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Golden Knights Trade Goalie Pickard to Maple Leafs

Filed Under: Calvin Pickard, Las Vegas news, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights
Calvin Pickard #31 of the Vegas Golden Knights stretches during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on September 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired goalie Calvin Pickard from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday for forward Tobias Lindberg and a sixth-round pick next year.

The Maple Leafs assigned Pickard to the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

The 25-year-old Pickard was 15-31-2 with a 2.98 goals-against average in 50 games last season for Colorado, and was selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft, Pickard was waived Thursday, two days after Vegas clamed goalie Malcolm Subban off waivers from the Boston Bruins.

The 22-year-old Lindberg has two assists in six career NHL games. He had six goals and 10 assists in 44 games for the Marlies last season. Vegas assigned the Swede to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

