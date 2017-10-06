Free Parking At City Hall For First Friday Tonight

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Parking will be free at the Las Vegas City Hall Parking Garage, 500 S. Main Street for First Friday. In addition, a free city shuttle will be available to take people to and from the event and a ribbon cutting for the community healing garden. The temporary shuttle stop for the Downtown Loop will be near Clark Avenue and Main Street on the east side of the street. The shuttle will pick up approximately every 20 minutes.

The Las Vegas community has come together to build a new community healing garden as a response to the October 1 tragedy, when a lone gunman massacred 58 people and injured hundreds more who were attending a music festival. Stonerose Landscapes principals Jay Pleggenkuhle and Daniel Perez designed a memorial garden this week, currently being constructed on city of Las Vegas property at 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd. The garden will feature a wall of remembrance, a grove of trees, shrubs, flowers, walkways of pavers and benches–all to create something beautiful out of something horrific.

“This is a community garden created by the community, for the community, to heal the community,” said Pleggenkuhle. “The amazing thing about this project is that everything is donated,” he said.

This garden park is scheduled to be completed in four days, in time for a ribbon-cutting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 6, with Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, Ward 3 Councilman Bob Coffin, and those who contributed and participated. The public is invited to attend.

Numerous local companies, organizations and individuals are contributing to the construction effort–the list is not yet final.

In addition, the city of Las Vegas is accepting cards on behalf of the community to give those who want to help a way to share their feelings.