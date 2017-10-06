Comic Ralphie May Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Vegas at 45

Golden Knights Trade Goalie Pickard to Maple Leafs The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired goalie Calvin Pickard from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday for forward Tobias Lindberg and a sixth-round pick next year.

Oakland Raiders Week 5 Injury Report: Raiders Will Have Top Receivers Back Against Ravens, But Still Lacking Key PlayersThe Oakland Raiders lost the most important member of their team to injury last week. However, there is some good news when it comes to the Raiders injury report heading into the Baltimore Ravens game.