City To Recognize First Ever Indigenous Peoples’ Day

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Monday, October 9, community members, elected officials, tribal members and many more Nevadans will be gathering at UNLV to celebrate Las Vegas’ first ever Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Indigenous Peoples’ Day at UNLV is being led by the Native American Student Association. The NASA group is gathering to educate the students and community about the true history of Christopher Columbus and recognize the Indigenous Peoples of this area that have been affected by colonization.

Recognizing the past and showing solidarity with Indigenous Peoples on this day is an act of healing, and moving forward. There will be speakers discussing the history, cultural leaders, as well as a beautiful display of resilience showcased by Bird Dancers, Bird Singers, Pow Wow dancers, Aztec dancers and Drummers from the Pow Wow circle. We stand as one united and with recent events, we stand beside our DACA Dreamers in support of human rights. Our Nevada Congressman Ruben Kihuen, a DACA recipient, will be speaking about Indigenous resilience.

The event is on Monday, October 9th, and it runs from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. It will be held on the UNLV campus, inside the Student Union Building, Ballroom A, located at 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy.