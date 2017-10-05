Weekend Road Closures Planned For Parts Of Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Sahara Avenue off ramp from Interstate 15 south will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday, October 7 until 5 a.m. Sunday, October 8, as crews remove graffiti from freeway signage, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).
Cones will be placed along I-15 south at the exit, blocking access to both east bound and west bound Sahara while the sign is cleaned.
Drivers should use caution while traveling through this or any work zone, heed construction signs and take alternative routes if possible.
Also storm drain installation will shut down the on ramp from Cheyenne to I-15.
The Cheyenne Avenue on ramp to Interstate 15 south will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, October 6 until 5 a.m. Monday, October 9 as crews install underground storm drain boxes below the ramp, said officials with NDOT.
The installation of the 12-by-10-foot concrete storm boxes is part of the City of North Las Vegas’ $9.2 million Central Freeway Channel project that began in June. The project is expected to be finished in Spring of 2018.