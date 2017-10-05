LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Magician Penn Jillette Joined Hundreds Giving Blood in Vegas

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Penn Jillette, half of the magic duo Penn & Teller, was among the hundreds of people who came to give blood and platelets in Las Vegas following the mass shooting.

“At my age it’s too late to be an EMT. It’s too late to be a first responder,” the magician and comedian said Wednesday. “I tell jokes, I do tricks and this is, well I’m afraid to say, quite literally the least I can do.”

Jillette was giving platelets at United Blood Services in Las Vegas, something he says he tries to do at least a few times a year. He and his performing partner, Raymond Teller, host a “13 Bloody Days of Christmas” every year, where people who donate blood get free tickets to their show at the Rio.

