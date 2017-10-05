Laxalt Launching Coalition Of AG Offices To Assist Victims

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – On Thursday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt issued the following statement:

“After reaching out to my fellow attorneys general, I was overwhelmed by the support and immediate offers of assistance to our state. We have launched a coalition of attorneys general offices from around the United States to help victims of Sunday’s tragedy. Earlier this week, members of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, including Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi herself, traveled to Las Vegas, and victim advocates from Colorado and Arizona will also be joining our effort. I appreciate them coming to Nevada and am grateful for their time and insight. I am deeply moved knowing that in times like this, the entire country stands with the city of Las Vegas and the State of Nevada. My heart breaks for those who lost family and friends on Sunday night. The sickening actions of a mad man have changed our city and state forever, but we are stronger than the evil he embodied. Today, we stand together as Nevadans and continue to keep the victims and their families in our prayers.

In addition to Arizona, Colorado and Florida, other states who have also volunteered their time and resources include: Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.