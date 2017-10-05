Family Assistance Center Expanding Services

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Family Assistance Center (FAC) is expanding services to victims and their families of Sunday’s Las Vegas Strip shooting.

Those services include victim advocacy, help with lodging, air travel, consulate services, ground transportation, counseling/spiritual care, legal assistance, securing identification documents, health insurance, workers compensation, health care assistance and more.

The FAC has been operating since shortly after the shooting with some of these services and a focus on helping victims’ families receive information about their loved ones, who have provided information to the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner staff to assist with making the positive identifications of decedents.

The Coroner’s office has moved its operations to its location at 1704 Pinto Lane, although a liaison will remain at the FAC. The Coroner’s office will maintain expanded hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for victims’ families. In addition, as part of the efforts to assist families, the Coroner’s office has established a hotline for family members outside the Las Vegas Valley to call (702) 45-4281. Member of the media and general public are asked to NOT call this number. It has been established for families affected by the tragedy, so they can have direct access to the Coroner’s office. Activities taking place at the Coroner’s office include coordinating with mortuaries to make transportation and funeral plans for decedents, and obtaining official death certificates.

More than 1,000 family members and friends of victims of the incident have received services at the FAC. As of 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, the Coroner’s office has identified all 58 victims and the suspect, and has notified their next of kin. An official list of victims is expected to be released later in coordination with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). Also, through the 24-hour Nevada 211 call center, more than 3,000 missing persons reports have been filed. This does not indicate that 3,000 people are missing. Some reports may be duplicates from callers reporting the same person. The LVMPD has reported 487 injured from the incident and 317 have been discharged from local hospitals.

Victims and their families and friends may access the services at the Family Assistance Center by visiting it at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which is best accessed off Sierra Vista Street off Swenson Road. The center is a safe haven location and is not open to the media or the general public. The FAC will be open today through 7 p.m. Starting Friday, the FAC will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

The Family Assistance Center is staffed by multiple agencies providing services to victims and family members affected by the incident. Services include lodging, travel and transportation, grief counseling, legal services, on-site child care, filing of police reports, documentation and other assistance. When investigation of the crime scene is complete, personal belongings of those who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival will be available for retrieval at the assistance center. The time frame and details about that process is still being determined and will be managed with help from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations Victims Services Division.

Anyone who believes a loved one was directly involved in the incident is urged to report the person missing to the Nevada 2-1-1 call center. The call center worked directly with the Coroner’s office to establish a missing persons report system to serve as the central data collection point for police departments as well as the Coroner’s office. The process helped eliminate the duplication of missing person’s reports among government agencies. Callers in Las Vegas and in the state of Nevada should dial 2-1-1 to make a report. Out-of-state callers should call (886) 535-5654 to make a report. The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is the legal authority for conducting victim identification, determining the cause of death, and managing death certification and notification of relatives.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is encouraging victims and witnesses to file reports with police by visiting a police substation or calling 3-1-1 locally. Victims and witnesses now located out of state should call (702) 828-3111.