Woman Wounded in Vegas: “There Was Also a Lot of Good”

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman wounded in Las Vegas says there was evil there but also a lot of good as people pulled together to help one another.
Wanda Weinreich was shot in the thigh but she didn’t realize it right away. The 53-year-old told the Greeley Tribune that she began to run with the crowd Sunday night as bullets flew.
She said she later felt an intense pain in her leg and wasn’t able to get up again after taking cover. Several people helped by staying with her, creating tourniquets to slow the bleeding, and driving her to the hospital.
Weinreich lost her husband three years ago this month and went to the festival to move forward and celebrate life. On her flight home, she said strangers came up and told her they were glad she was alive.