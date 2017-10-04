LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Woman Wounded in Vegas: “There Was Also a Lot of Good”

Filed Under: Colorado, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, shooting victims, Wanda Weinreich
The US flag is left at a makeshift memorial outside the Route 91 music festival site beside the Mandalay Hotel October 4, 2017 on the Las Vegas Strip, after a gunman killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 others when he opened fire from the Mandalay Hotel on a country music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. President Donald Trump heads to Las Vegas to meet mass shooting victims and first responders, as well as investigators who are hoping the girlfriend of gunman Stephen Paddock can help lift the mystery surrounding the weekend massacre. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman wounded in Las Vegas says there was evil there but also a lot of good as people pulled together to help one another.

Wanda Weinreich was shot in the thigh but she didn’t realize it right away. The 53-year-old told the Greeley Tribune that she began to run with the crowd Sunday night as bullets flew.

She said she later felt an intense pain in her leg and wasn’t able to get up again after taking cover. Several people helped by staying with her, creating tourniquets to slow the bleeding, and driving her to the hospital.

Weinreich lost her husband three years ago this month and went to the festival to move forward and celebrate life. On her flight home, she said strangers came up and told her they were glad she was alive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen