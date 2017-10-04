Rosen Calls For Meaningful Action In Wake Of Vegas Tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Wednesday morning Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) released the statement following an event on the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting and demand action to prevent gun violence.

Statement from Rep. Jacky Rosen:

“This violence has forever altered the lives of countless families in Las Vegas and across the country. My heart breaks for the thousands of people who lost a father, a mother, a child, a sibling, a friend. While this was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, I know that we join a long list of communities who have suffered this type of horrific, heart-wrenching massacre,” said Rep. Rosen.

She went on to say, “The lights of Las Vegas will not be dimmed by this senseless tragedy. In this dark time, we are finding strength and hope in the courage of our brave first responders, in the heroic self-sacrifice of men and women who risked and gave their lives for others, and in the kindness of strangers helping one another.

“Congress must now find the strength to act. We must stand together to make meaningful action on gun violence that can help prevent another deadly mass shooting like this one. Now is the time. We must act, so that families don’t have to experience the grief and suffering that Las Vegas and its people are going through right now,” she said.