Ribbon Cutting Friday For Vegas Healing Garden

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas community has come together to build a new community healing garden as a response to the October 1 tragedy, when a long gunman massacred 59 people and injured 526 more who were attending a music festival. Stonerose Landscapes principals Jay Pleggenkuhle and Daniel Perez designed a memorial garden this week, currently being constructed on city of Las Vegas property at 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd. The garden will feature a wall of remembrance, a grove of trees, shrubs, flowers, walkways of pavers and benches. It’s all to create something beautiful out of something horrific.
“This is a community garden created by the community, for the community, to heal the community, Pleggenkuhle said. “The amazing thing about this project is that everything is donated,” said Pleggenkuhle.
This garden park is scheduled to be finished in four days, in time for a ribbon-cutting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 6, with Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, Ward 3 Councilman Bob Coffin, and those who contributed and participated. The public is invited to attend.
Numerous local companies, organizations and individuals are contributing to the construction effort.
Also, the city of Las Vegas is accepting cards on behalf of the community to give those who want to help a way to share their feelings. To participate, simply:
*Mail them to or drop them off at
#Hearts4Vegas
c/o Las Vegas City Hall
495 S. Main St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
*Tweet us using the hashtag #Hearts4Vegas
*Attend the Community Healing Garden ribbon-cutting to leave a message there.
For more information, visit cityoflasvegas.link/hearts4vegas.