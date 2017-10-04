LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Pennsylvania Church to Hold Prayer Meeting For Vegas Victim’s Family

Filed Under: Bill Wolfe, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, Pennsylvania, shooting victims

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A church is inviting members to come pray for the family of a Pennsylvania man killed in Sunday’s mass shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas.

Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife, Robyn, were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary when a man opened fire on the crowded concert grounds from an upper floor of a nearby casino hotel. Fifty-nine people were killed.

The Newburg First Church of God is holding a prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the Wolfe family as well as the other victims.

Wolfe coached an elementary school wrestling team and a Little League team in Shippensburg, his hometown. Wolfe’s father, Bill Wolfe Sr., was Shippensburg borough manager for many years.

Shippensburg is about 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) southwest of Harrisburg, the state capital.

