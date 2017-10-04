Las Vegas Shooting Victims: See All 58 Lost in the Attack

20-year-old college students and retirees. Men and women celebrating birthdays along with couples celebrating anniversaries. Mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, beloved family members and devoted friends. Las Vegas natives and visitors from Washington, Tennessee, West Virginia and Canada.

While the 58 men and women whose lives ended Oct. 1 in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history had little in common, each of their individual stories underscore the tragedy of lives ended far too soon.

Hannah Ahlers , 34, of Beaumont, Calif.: Ahlers was a stay-at-home mom for her three children. Ahler was dancing with her husband of 17 years Brian when she was shot in the head.

Heather Alvarado , 35, of Cedar City, Utah: A mother of three who ran an in-home day care center, Alvarado traveled to Las Vegas for the concert with her daughter, who was not injured. Alvarado’s husband Albert, a seven-year veteran of the Cedar City Fire Department, learned his wife had died Monday night. Heather Alvarado also served with the CCFD Ladies Auxiliary.

Dorene Anderson , 49, of Anchorage, Alaska: An Alaska Aces fan and self-described stay-at-home mother, Anderson attended the concert with her daughters.

Carrie Barnette , 34, of Riverside, Calif.: Barnette was part of the culinary team at Disney California Adventure for 10 years, working as a food prep trainer and manager. She had recently purchased a home in Riverside, a couple of miles away from her sister, nieces and nephews. A friend said Barnette loved hummingbirds because she saw them as a sign that her grandparents were watching over her.

Jack Beaton , 54, of Bakersfield, Calif.: Beaton was at the concert celebrating his 23rd wedding anniversary with his wife Laurie and their friends. As the shooting began, Beaton threw the pair to the ground and shielded Laurie from the bullets. The construction worker told his wife, “I love you, Laurie,” before he was fatally wounded.

Steve Berger , 44, of Minneapolis, Minn.: Berger, a financial advisor, flew to Las Vegas with friends from Minnesota to celebrate Berger’s 44th birthday at Route 91. Berger’s friend Josh Decker worked with three others to revive the wounded Berger as the gunfire continued. Decker was forced to leave to leave his friends as a SWAT team moved in. Berger leaves behind three children ages 15, 11, and 8.

Candice Bowers , 40, Garden Grove, Calif.: A restaurant waitress and single mother of two, Bowers adopted her 2-year-old niece Ariel in May. Bowers drove to Las Vegas to attend the concert with a friend. The pair became separated during the gunfire.

Denise Salmon Burditus , 50, of Martinsburg, West Virginia: A retired banking professional, Burditus had recently returned to college. Burditus and her husband Tony traveled to Las Vegas and the concert for the weekend. Burditus, a mother of two and grandmother of 5, was shot while fleeing the second round of gunfire and was in a truck on her way to the hospital when she died in her husband’s arms.

Sandra Casey , 35, of Manhattan Beach, Calif.: Casey, who taught for nine years as a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School, got engaged while on vacation in New Zealand in April. Her fiance Christopher Willemse carried Casey in his arms amid the gunfire and tried to plug her bullet wound with his fingers before she died.

Andrea Castilla, 28, of Huntington Beach, Calif.: Castilla was celebrating her 28th birthday with her boyfriend, friends and family members at the concert. After Castilla was hit, her friends used part of a fence to drag the Sephora employee through the gunfire to a truck to get her to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Denise Cohen , 57, of Carpinteria, Calif.: Cohen worked as a property manager in Santa Barbara and was the mother of two grown children. Family members said Cohen loved travel and country music and had been excitedly posting to social media about attending the festival.

Austin Davis , 29, of Riverside, Calif.: A pipefitter at UA Local 364, Davis went to the Route 91 Festival with his friend Thomas Day for a guys’ weekend. Davis and Day bonded during their time playing in various softball leagues together, a passion of Davis’. Both men were killed.

Thomas Day Jr. , 54, of Corona, Calif.: A father of four, Day took his children to the Route 91 Harvest Festival. His children were unhurt — but Day suffered a gunshot wound to the head. A friend rushed Day to a hospital, but there was nothing doctors could do.

Christiana Duarte , 22, of Torrence, Calif.: Duarte, who graduated from the University of Arizona in May, worked as a fan service associate with the Los Angeles Kings. Duarte was watching Aldean’s performance with her brother’s girlfriend when the shooting started and the pair were separated. Duarte was shot in the face and died at the hospital Monday. Duarte’s cousin, former New York Yankees player Brandon Laird, cut short his season playing baseball in Japan to return to the U.S.

Stacee Etcheber , 50, of Novato, Calif.: At the concert, the hairdresser’s husband Vincent, a San Francisco police officer, told her to hide, then to run just before the second round of shots rang out, as Vincent helped a concertgoer next to him who had been shot. Stacee was not been heard from after that. Vincent received word his wife was dead 15 hours later.

Brian Fraser , 39, of La Palma, Calif.: A vice president of sales at Southern California mortgage company Greenpath, Fraser was attending the festival with nearly 20 close friends and family, including his wife, son and daughter-in-law. The father of four was walking toward the stage to hear his favorite Jason Aldean song, “Dirt Road Anthem,” when he was shot and killed.

Keri Lynn Galvan , 31, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.: Galvan, who worked as a server at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Thousand Oaks, leaves behind children 2, 4 and 10 years old. Her husband Justin survived the attack.

Dana Gardner , 52, of Grand Terrance, Calif.: Gardner was a 26-year veteran deputy recorder in the San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder’s Office. Gardner, a mother of three, was attending the music festival with her daughter Kayla when the gunfire erupted. Gardner was shot and killed; her daughter was uninjured.

Angela “Angie” Gomez , 20, of Riverside, Calif.: Gomez was a 2015 graduate of Riverside Polytechnic High School in Riverside, where she was also a cheerleader. Described as a “fun-loving, sweet young lady with a great sense of humor” Gomez had established a reputation for herself in her community’s theater program.

Charleston Hartfield , 34, of Las Vegas: A sergeant 1st class in the Nevada Army National Guard, the off-duty Las Vegas police officer was also a youth football coach and the author of a recent book “Memoirs of Public Servant” chronicling his life working in the Las Vegas force. Hartfield leaves behind a wife, son and daughter.

Chris Hazencomb , 44, of Camarillo, Calif.: Hazencomb was a big sports fan who even loved watching professional wrestling on TV every Monday night “even though it’s phony,” his mother Maryanne Hazencomb said. The Walmart employee was struck in the head while shielding his best friend’s wife from bullets. His mother had him taken off a ventilator at 10:50 a.m. Monday.

Jennifer Irvine , 42, of San Diego, Calif.: Irvine was a lawyer practicing criminal and family law in her own firm. An avid snowboarder and taekwondo black belt who enjoyed hot yoga, Irvine was holding hands with girlfriends, singing and dancing when whe was shot in the head.

Nicol Kimura , 38, of Placentia, Calif.: Kimura, who worked in a tax office for Orange County, spent most weekends with her friends. The group of seven men and women who call themselves “framily” went to the festival. Kimura was shot seconds after the gunfire began. No one else in her framily was injured.

Jessica Klymchuk , 28, of Valleyview, Alberta, Canada: Klymchuk was an educational assistant, librarian and bus driver for St. Stephen’s School. The mother of four children, Klymchuk was in Nevada with her fiancé when she was killed.

Carly Kreibaum , 33, of Sutherland, Iowa: Kreibaum, a Wal-Mart employee, made the trek to Las Vegas from her town of Sutherland, population 620. Kreibaum attended the concert with two friends, who said they became separated, but saw Kreibaum get shot. She leaves behind a husband and two children.

Rhonda LeRocque , 42, of Tewksbury, Mass.: A devoted Jehovah’s Witness who loved Hawaii, Disney and country music, LeRocque sent her 6-year-old daughter Ali back to the family’s hotel room with her father-in-law while she and her husband Jason stayed for Jason Aldean’s festival set.

Victor Link , 55, of San Clemente, Calif.: Link was just back from a trip to Europe with his fiance Lynne Gonzalez when he headed to the Route 91 Harvest festival. Link is survived by his adult son Christian.

Jordan McIldoon , 23, of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada: McIldoon would have turned 24 on Friday and was a month shy of completing a course to qualify as a heavy-duty mechanic. A Las Vegas woman wrote on Facebook that McIldoon died in her arms.

Kelsey Meadows , 28, of Taft, Calif.: Meadows loved children, so she returned to her hometown of Taft to teach at her alma mater, Taft Union High School, as a regular substitute teacher after earning her degree.

Calla Medig, 28, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada: Medig, who grew up in the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, had taken time off from her job at Moxie’s restaurant in west Edmonton to attend the Route 91 Music Festival, the third straight year Medig had made the trip for the show. Medig had recently been promoted to manager of the restaurant.

Sonny Melton , 29, of Big Sandy, Tenn.: Melton, a registered nurse at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tenn., grabbed his wife Heather and started running when he was shot in the back. Heather, an orthopedic surgeon, survived the attack and told reporters that her husband saved her life.

Pati Mestas, 67, of Menifee, Calif.: The mother of three, grandmother to eight and great-grandmother was a huge country music fanatic who traveled to every country show in driving distance. Mestas’ friend Kim Gervais was shot in the back and left paralyzed by the attack.

Austin Meyer, 24, of Reno, Nev.: Meyer had recently moved to Reno to attend Truckee Meadows Community College for a a degree in Transportation Technologies. The Monterey, Calif. native and car lover was attending the festival with his girlfriend as a surprise for his 24th birthday to see one of his favorite bands, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots.

Adrian Murfitt , 35, of Chignik, Alaska: A commercial fisherman, Murfitt surprised a friend with a weekend boys trip to Las Vegas for the concert. His friend Brian MacKinnon told reporters he held Murfitt in his lap as he died from this gunshot wounds.

Rachael Parker , 33, Manhattan Beach, Calif.: Parker worked as a records technician, manning the front desk at the Manhattan Beach Police Department. An avid baker and Los Angeles Kings fan, Parker attended the concert with three other off-duty Manhattan Beach police employees. One of her co-workers was shot and suffered minor injuries.

Jenny Parks, 35, of Lancaster, Calif.: Parks, a kindergarten teacher for the Westside Union School District, was visited two brothers in Las Vegas with her husband Bobby when the pair where shot at the concert. Bobby Parks underwent surgery for bullet wounds to his arm and finger. Jenny had been planning a surprise 40th birthday party for her husband next week.

Carrie Parsons, 29, of Bainbridge Island, Wash.: A staffing manager in Seattle and Arizona State University graduate, Parsons had recently gotten engaged in Hawaii. Before her death, she posted a selfie from the festival after seeing singer Eric Church — her caption: “Night made!” Parsons was a regular volunteer with multiple organizations, including the Rotary Club of Bainbridge Island, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Food Lifeline and Northwest Harvest.

Lisa Patterson , 46, of Lomita, Calif.: A mother of three, Patterson was active in her church, a PTA president and coached in a girls’ softball league and owned a hardwood flooring business with her husband. Patterson attended the concert with four friends.

John Phippen , 56 of Santa Clarita, Calif.: A father of six who lost his wife three years ago, Phippen was fatally shot while shielding a woman from the gunfire. Phippen’s son was also wounded in the arm after stopping to help someone else.

Melissa Ramirez , 26, of Bakersfield, Calif.: Ramirez, a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan, graduated from Cal State University Bakersfield in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. The daughter of Mexican immigrants who became United States citizen, Ramirez’s love of country music brought her to the Route 91 Festival.

Jordyn Rivera , 21, of La Verne, Calif.: Rivera was in her fourth year as a student at California State University, San Bernardino, where she made an impression on everyone from students to the president. Rivera was studying healthcare management. Fellow members of an honor society are now raising money through a GoFundMe page to pay her funeral expenses.

Quinton Robbins , 20, of Henderson, Nev.: Robbins worked as a recreational assistant with the city of Henderson’s athletic department while attending UNLV. An avid outdoorsman who coached his 11-year-old brother’s flag football team, Robbins was looking for a spot to take his girlfriend for shelter when he was struck by a bullet to the chest. He died within seconds.

Cameron Robinson , 28, of St. George, Utah: Robinson drove to Las Vegas for work with the City of Las Vegas, where he’d worked since 2013. A business administration major at Nevada State College with a master’s degree from Western International University, Robinson was attending the festival with his boyfriend when he was shot in the neck.

Rocio Guillen Rocha , 40, of Eastvale, Calif.: Rocha, a runner who regularly completed half-marathons, was a longtime cast member at Disneyland who was engaged to marry her boyfriend. Son Marcus, 18, called Rocha a “fighter” who spent a year learning to walk again after the birth of her son Christopher left her paralyzed from the waist down 13 years ago. She is also survived by her children Sophia, 16 months; and 1-month-old Austin.

Lisa Romero-Muniz , 48, of Gallup, New Mexico: Romero-Muniz worked 14 years with the Gallup-McKinley County Schools in western New Mexico as a discipline secretary, advocating for students facing disciplinary issues. A mother of three and grandmother of four, Romero-Muniz was attending the concert with her husband Chris, who had forgotten their wedding anniversary last year and sought to make it right by taking her to country star Jason Aldean’s concert.

Christopher Roybal , 28, of Colorado Springs, Col.: Roybal served seven years in the Navy, including four tours of duty in Afghanistan. Roybal worked at Crunch Fitness in California, before moving at the beginning of the year to help open franchises in Colorado Springs. Roybal was shot in the chest.

Brian Schwanbeck, 61, of Bullhead, Ariz.: Schwanbeck was a retired truck driver and father of two who went to the festival with his fiancee Anna Orozco. She escaped unhurt. An outdoor lover who enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and riding dirt bikes, Schwanbeck died from a head wound at Sunrise Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Bailey Schweitzer , 20, of Bakersfield, Calif.: Schweitzer graduated in 2015 from Centennial High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad. On social media, she often posted photos from Bakersfield Speedway, a dirt auto-racing track that her family owns.

Laura Shipp , 50, of Las Vegas: A longtime Thousand Oaks resident, Shipp moved to Las Vegas five years ago to be closer to her son Corey, a Marine Corps reservist. The two went to the concert Sunday and became separated during the gunfire.

Erick Silva , 21, of Las Vegas: Silva, a graduate of Las Vegas High School who turned 21 in August, started working in security for Contemporary Services Corporation in 2014. Silva drew a post at the front of the festival stage Sunday night as the shooting started as was among the first to help concertgoers flee the scene.

Susan Smith , 53, of Simi Valley, Calif.: Smith was was the office manager at Vista Fundamental Elementary in Simi Valley and a school district employee since 2001. A big country music fan, Smith was in Las Vegas with friends to attend the concert.

Tara Roe Smith , 34, of Okotoks, Alberta, Canada: Smith went to Las Vegas and attended the concert with her husband Zach for a weekend getaway. Roe Smith was the mother of two and an educational assistant with the Foothills School Division in High River. Alberta. She was also a model for Calgary-based Sophia Models.

Brennan Stewart , 30, of Las Vegas: Family members said the musician who played guitar and wrote his own songs always put others first, even in his final moments when he used his body to shield his girlfriend from the gunfire.

Derrick “Bo” Taylor , 56, of Oxnard, Calif.: Taylor spent 30 years working with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and was the father of two grown children. Taylor attended the festival with his girlfriend Denise Cohen. Cohen was also killed in the attack.

Neysa Tonks , 46, of Las Vegas: The mother of three boys, Tonks worked for the Las Vegas office of Technologent Inc., which offers technology solutions to companies. A GoFundMe page established in Tonks’ memory raised over $100,000 for her children in less than 24 hours.

Michelle Vo , 32, of Pasadena, Calif.: Vo worked at New York Life insurance group in Pasadena, loved to cheer for the Golden State Warriors and was an avid golfer. Vo was attending the Las Vegas concert by herself, but befriended fellow concertgoer Kody Robertson. The two were together when Vo was shot, and Robertson later helped relatives locate her.

Kurt von Tillow , 55, of Cameron Park, Calif.: The festival served as a family reunion for Von Tillow, an avid golfer and the owner of Von Tillow Trucking in Cameron Park. Von Tillow’s daughter and son-in-law flew in from Connecticut for the show, which the attended with Von Tillow’s wife, sister and niece. His sister and niece were wounded in the shooting.

Bill Wolfe Jr., 42, of Shippensburg, Penn.: Wolfe was in Las Vegas celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife Robyn at the Jason Aldean show. Wolfe was separated from his wife in the chaos. An engineer, Wolfe was also the head elementary coach with the Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling team.