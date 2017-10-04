Groups Rallied Over President Trump’s Vegas Visit

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Some community members and leaders with a group called Battle Born Progress, gathered Wednesday in response to President Donald Trump’s arrival in Las Vegas. President Trump left Las Vegas just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The president met with victims at University Medical Center, then met with first responders at the headquarters of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).
President Trump also gave remarks regarding Sunday night’s massacre, which took the lives of 59 people and injured more than 500 others. Last November, Nevadans voted to pass Ballot Question 1, which would require background checks on all gun sales. Attorney General Adam Laxalt refused to enforce the will of Nevada voters and instead blocked the implementation of this potentially life saving policy.
Nevadans are calling for meaningful action at both the state and federal level from both Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Senator Dean Heller to prevent another senseless tragedy.