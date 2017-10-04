5 Most Remote Beaches In America

By Randy Yagi
Whether it’s a quick getaway or an extended stay, there’s nothing like getting away from it all to clear one’s mind and reenergize. For some travelers, it might be a comfortable stay in a secluded cabin with a cozy fireplace while others might prefer a seldom visited beachside destination. Although the air might seem noticeably cooler and it’s certain to be windier than it is calm in most parts of the country, a visit to a remote beach might just be the perfect remedy to ease the daily stresses of life. Here are a few beach hideaways to consider exploring this fall and beyond.
Cape Alava
Olympic National Park
(360) 565-3130
www.nps.gov/olym
Located on the westernmost point of the continental U.S., Cape Alava is the magical setting for one of the most secluded beaches within Olympic National Park. Accessible via a 6.2-mile trek or the more time consuming 9.4-mile loop trail from Lake Ozette, Cape Alva clearly offers some of the most dramatic settings of the Pacific Northwest and campsites are available right on the beach. In the offseason, permits can be obtained through the Wilderness Information Center (WIC) in Port Angeles and reservations are required from May 1 to September 30. Also along the Ozette Loop is another notable spot for camping is Sand Point although onsite campfires are prohibited.
Dry Tortugas National Park
Key West, FL 33041
(305) 242-7700
www.nps.gov/drto
The last and the westernmost collection of islands that comprise the Florida Keys, Dry Tortugas is among the least visited of America’s national parks. Situated upon the Gulf of Mexico approximately 70 miles west of Key West, the second largest of this seven-island national park known as Garden Island, can only be reached by plane or boat, with ferry service on board the Yankee Freedom III available year round. Universally acclaimed for its crystal blue waters, isolated beaches and abundant wildlife, the centerpiece of this island is a 19th century fortress known as Fort Jefferson that’s to be the largest brick masonry structure in the Americas. A trip onboard the ferry takes approximately 2 hours 15 minutes and eight primitive campsites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Orient Beach State Park
40000 Main Road
Orient, NY 11957
(631) 323-2440
www.parks.ny.gov
New Yorkers have many choices to get away from it all, from Upstate New York to the beaches along Long Island. Yet not every local has ever heard of Orient Beach let alone would want to make an attempt to visit one of the region’s most remote areas, especially since camping isn’t allowed. Located on 363 acres near the outer edge of the North Fork of Long Island, Orient Beach is accessible via the Cross Sound Ferry from New London in Connecticut or about a three hour drive from Manhattan via Highway 25, with the closest train station more than 10 miles away in Greenport. Of course, there are some benefits to visitors who want to make a day of it here, with year round outdoor activities like picnicking, surf fishing, biking and hiking, in addition to seasonal recreation like bird watching, kayaking and guided ranger tours.
Waipio Valley Beach
48-5546 Waipio Valley Road
Waipio Valley, HI 96727
(808) 961-8311
www.gohawaii.com/hawaii-big-island
The Hawaiian Islands offer a wealth of choices for a remote beachside setting and a selection can be narrowed down to an island of preference. For example, the Red Sand Beach on Maui seems to be a perfect spot for a dramatic sunset view while sitting upon the rust-colored sands. But despite its phenomenal setting, it can be filled with visitors during the peak seasons. A far more secluded and certainly less crowded destination can be found in the upper reaches of the Big Island of Hawaii along the Hamakua Coast. Accessing the black-sanded beach is not recommended for visitors who have trouble maneuvering through difficult terrain or without the use of a 4-wheel drive vehicle. However, for those who can make the trek down to the shoreline are rewarded with spectacular views of Kaluaine Falls before its waters filter into Waipio Bay.
Wildcat Beach
Point Reyes National Seashore
1 Bear Valley Road
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956
(415) 464-5100
www.nps.gov/pore
Located north of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Wildcat Beach stretches 2.5 miles across some of California’s most pristine ocean waters. One of several remote beaches with camping options within the sprawling Point Reyes National Seashore, Wildcat Beach can be reached via a 5.5-mile hike along the Coast Trail from the Palomarin Trailhead or a challenging 6.7-bike ride from Five Brooks. Not far from the beach is Wildcat Camp, with five individual sites and three groups sites. Because booking camp reservations are often difficult, visitors can also consider boat-in camping, particularly at the secluded beaches along Tomales Point, in the northernmost section of the National Seashore.
