LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Official: Shooter’s Girlfriend Arrives in US

Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Marilou Danley, mass shooting, stephen paddock
A message of condolences for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting is displayed outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Late Sunday night, a lone gunman killed over 50 people and injured over 500 people after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the U.S. and was met by federal agents at the airport.

The official said Marilou Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Clark County Sheriff has said Danley is considered a “person of interest” after her boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, opened fire from his hotel room, killing 59 people at a musical performance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen