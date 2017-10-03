Las Vegas Shooting: Victim and Family Assistance

If you were a victim or are a family representative of a victim involved in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, please see the resources available below.

FOR LOCAL LAS VEGAS RESIDENTS, CALL 311 if:

You are a witness and have information that will assist the investigation; or you were a victim of the shooting.

FOR OUT-OF-STATE RESIDENTS, CALL (702) 828-3111 if:

You are a witness and have information that will assist the investigation; or you were a victim of the shooting.

WAYS TO FILE A POLICE REPORT:

You can make a report at your nearest area command or the Records and Fingerprint Bureau.

An officer can respond to your location to take a report if you are injured and unable to make a station report.

A report taker from the LVMPD will call you back and take a telephonic report for your convenience.

OUT OF STATE: You can either go to your local police department and they can forward the report to the LVMPD, or you can request a telephonic report.

FOR FAMILY REPRESENTATIVES, CALL 211 IF YOU ARE LOCAL AND NEED THE FOLLOWING:

For further information on resources.

You need to travel to Las Vegas and need accommodations or assistance with travel.

FAMILY ASSISTANCE CENTER

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner has opened a family assistance center for family members of victims to gather and provide information to assist with identification of loved ones who may have died in the incident.

The center is part of the Coroner’s family assistance operation and serves as a safe haven location where family members can gather to receive information about their loved ones and give information to Coroner’s office staff to assist with identifications.

The facility is located at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Rd. in Exhibit Hall S-2, which offers more space and accommodation than available at the Coroner’s office.

Family members of victims who are believed to have died in the incident are invited to the center by appointment. The family assistance center operation is not open to the public or media due to the need to provide privacy for family members.

FREE FLIGHTS FOR VICTIMS’ FAMILIES

Allegiant Air

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is offering free flights to family members of shooting victims. Passengers looking to book travel should email Allegiant at communications@allegiantair.com.

Miracle Flights

Las Vegas–based medical flight charity Miracle Flights will also provide free commercial airline flights to the families of those who were lost or injured. Plane tickets will be provided at no cost to the victims’ families, from anywhere in the country to Las Vegas. Families can get more information or speak to a flight coordinator by contacting Miracle Flights at 800-359-1711.

FREE ROOMS FOR VICTIMS AND FAMILIES

Las Vegas hotel operators have made available free stays for victims and family members affected by the mass shooting.

Boyd Gaming Corp.

Owners of The Orleans, The Aliante, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, California Hotel, Fremont Hotel and Main Street Station, Body Gaming is offering free stays of varying lengths on a case-by-case basis. Boyd can not guarantee guests a specific property. Those interested can call the group’s reservation line at 888-582-6278 with the offer code ZSTRIP.

South Point

The South Point (9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd.) is offering hotel stays through their reservation line at 866-791-7626. Use the offer code FAM1002.

Station Casinos

Owners of The Palms, Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station Hotel, Sunset Station Hotel, Boulder Station Hotel, Santa Fe Station Hotel,Texas Station Hotel, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and the Days Inn at Wild Wild West, Station Casinos are asking those interested in their free rooms offers for victims’ families to email them at reservationrequest@stationcasinos.com.

Siegel Group

Siegel Group Nevada is offering freee stays at the Siegel Suites Select at their Las Vegas locations: 220 Convention Center Drive; 7260 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; and 2530 E Flamingo Rd. Call 888-328-0192 for details.