Las Vegas Shooting: How You Can Help

BLOOD DONATIONS
United Blood Services and the American Red Cross are the primary blood donation centers servicing Las Vegas hospitals impacted by the shooting. With massive lines at most locations and overwhelming responses since early Monday, UBS is recommending those looking to donate call ahead and schedule an appointment at 702-228-4483.
NEVADA UNITED BLOOD SERVICES LOCATIONS
Las Vegas
4950 W. Craig Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89310
(702) 645-3600
Las Vegas
6930 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 228-4483
Henderson
601 Whitney Ranch Dr. Bldg. D. Ste. 20
Henderson, NV 89014
(702) 434-1838
Reno
1125 Terminal Way
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-6454
Carson City
256 E. Winnie Lane
Carson City, NV 89706
(775) 887-9111
Sparks
4670 Sparks Blvd. Ste. 100
Sparks, NV 89436
(775) 354-2929
Donors must be at least 17 years old to donate blood and weigh more than 110 pounds.
MONETARY DONATIONS
Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas Steve Sisolak started a Las Vegas Victims Fund page on GoFundMe, raising money to help the victims of the shooting. In 24 hours, the fund generated over 57,000 donations, amounting to $4 million.
Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and their families, Sisolak said.