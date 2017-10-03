LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Hospital: 1 More Person Dies From Concert Shooting

A lone vase of flowers left behind for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 2, 2017. (Photo by Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas hospital says another person has died from wounds suffered in the weekend shooting.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center said the victim died Tuesday afternoon. No details about the person were released and the hospital said it still has 31 people in critical condition.

The additional fatality kept the death toll at 59 after Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg revised his earlier count of victims downward by one.

The largest mass shooting in U.S. history was carried out late Sunday by Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on a concert crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel. He killed himself as police arrived outside his door.

